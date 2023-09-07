4 South Koreans detained, two remain at large

Four out of the six wanted South Korean nationals with alleged ties to the Grace Road Cult have been apprehended in Fiji due to nullified passports and charges laid by the South Korean Government.

Minister for Home Affairs & Immigration, Pio Tikoduadua in a media conference today said the individuals, wanted since 2018, had Interpol “Red Notices” issued against them, signaling their status as fugitives.

He said despite these warnings, action was previously overlooked by the former Fijian Government.

Tikoduadua declared these individuals as Prohibited Immigrants under Section 13(2) (g) of the Immigration Act, making their stay in Fiji illegal.

He said yesterday, a combined effort by the Fiji Police Force (FPF) and Immigration officers led to the apprehension of four individuals namely the Acting Grace Road President Ms. Sung Jin LEE, Ms. Nam Suk CHOI, Mr. Byeong Joon LEE and Mr. Beomseop SHIN.

However, two of them, Mr. “Daniel” Jung Yong KIM and Mr. Jin Sook YOON, continue to evade authorities.

During the deportation proceedings, Fiji Airways declined to transport Ms. Sung Jin LEE and Ms. Nam Suk CHOI due to a High Court Order.

Tikoduadua said the Solicitor-General is also planning to review this recent Court Order and they are currently residing at the Grace Road farm in Navua.

Meanwhile, Mr. Byeong Joon LEE and Mr. Beomseop SHIN were sent to Singapore, escorted by Fijian Police and a South Korean embassy representative.

Given that there’s no existing extradition treaty between Fiji and South Korea, the Ministry of Home Affairs & Immigration is considering legal alternatives, especially since the individuals are on an INTERPOL Red Notice.

The situation remains under close watch by the Ministry, as they commit to act according to legal procedures.