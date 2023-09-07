Thursday, September 7, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

4 South Koreans detained, two remain at large

Four out of the six wanted South Korean nationals with alleged ties to the Grace Road Cult have been apprehended in Fiji due to nullified passports and charges laid by the South Korean Government.

Minister for Home Affairs & Immigration, Pio Tikoduadua in a media conference today said the individuals, wanted since 2018, had Interpol “Red Notices” issued against them, signaling their status as fugitives.

He said despite these warnings, action was previously overlooked by the former Fijian Government.

Tikoduadua declared these individuals as Prohibited Immigrants under Section 13(2) (g) of the Immigration Act, making their stay in Fiji illegal.

He said yesterday, a combined effort by the Fiji Police Force (FPF) and Immigration officers led to the apprehension of four individuals namely the Acting Grace Road President Ms. Sung Jin LEE, Ms. Nam Suk CHOI, Mr. Byeong Joon LEE and Mr. Beomseop SHIN.

However, two of them, Mr. “Daniel” Jung Yong KIM and Mr. Jin Sook YOON, continue to evade authorities.

During the deportation proceedings, Fiji Airways declined to transport Ms. Sung Jin LEE and Ms. Nam Suk CHOI due to a High Court Order.

Tikoduadua said the Solicitor-General is also planning to review this recent Court Order and they are currently residing at the Grace Road farm in Navua.

Meanwhile, Mr. Byeong Joon LEE and Mr. Beomseop SHIN were sent to Singapore, escorted by Fijian Police and a South Korean embassy representative.

Given that there’s no existing extradition treaty between Fiji and South Korea, the Ministry of Home Affairs & Immigration is considering legal alternatives, especially since the individuals are on an INTERPOL Red Notice.

The situation remains under close watch by the Ministry, as they commit to act according to legal procedures.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Mustahib dedicates award, win to pa...

Goalkeeper Aydin Mustahib, who scooped the Player of the Match awar...
Football

Nadroga aims to move out of danger ...

Member of Parliament and Nadroga Coach Joseph Nand says they will n...
News

Civil servants to adopt health cate...

The Ministry of Civil Service is looking to build capacity with res...
Football

Striker Wale to return against Nadr...

Solomon Islands import, Jackson Wale will return for Navua in their...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Mustahib dedicates award, win to...

Football
Goalkeeper...

Nadroga aims to move out of dang...

Football
Member of ...

Civil servants to adopt health c...

News
The Minist...

Striker Wale to return against N...

Football
Solomon Is...

Rokocoko backs Flying Fijians fo...

Rugby
Former All...

Suva aims to bounce back, gain m...

Football
Suva is on...

Popular News

Education summit at the end of m...

News
The 2023 F...

Male names strong squad for Japa...

Rugby
Vodafone F...

Muntz reportedly ruled out of Wo...

Rugby
Unsettling...

Plea deferred in Suva vendor dea...

News
Plea for a...

We are in a decent space and rea...

Football
Fiji Coach...

Vakaturaga conference champions ...

News
At the rec...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Mustahib dedicates award, win to parents