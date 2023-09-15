Friday, September 15, 2023
41 reports received against Ebay Shop operations

A total of 41 reports have been received by Police regarding Ebay Shop operations.

Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Crime Mesake Waqa said 38 reports were lodged in the Western Division, 2 in Labasa and 1 at the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters in Toorak.

A/ACP Waqa said two people were taken in for questioning in Suva and released as investigation continues.

He said officers from the Criminal Investigations Department are working closely with the Fijian Competition & Consumer Commission and the Fiji Financial Intelligence Unit.

Two task forces have been set up in the Western and Central Divisions, and anyone who wishes to lodge a complaint is requested to lodge at either the Lautoka or Totogo Police Stations.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
