The Ministry of Health has recorded 45 new COVID-19 cases this month with one death.

There are 48 active cases, with 10 currently admitted in hospital.

According to the Health Ministry, with current available data, the symptoms are similar to the prior strains, with no evidence of a more severe infection and recent mutations in COVID-19 have led to a less severe disease.

Despite the surge in cases, the impact on hospital admissions has remained manageable.