$48.9m paid out in accident compensation

The Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji (ACCF) has paid a total of $48,914,900.00 in compensation under the no fault scheme since 1 January 2018.

Of this $32,669,000.00 was for motor vehicle accidents, $15,207,900.00 for employment accidents and $1,038,000.00 for school accidents.

ACCF chief executive Parvez Akbar released these figures to the ACCF Board at their Board meeting on 30th May 2023 as part of management’s update.

He said ACCF has continued to receive positive feedback from satisfied applicants and 80 per cent of the total amount paid out would not have been paid if the applications for compensation were made prior to the introduction of the Accident Compensation Scheme.

“More accident victims now have greater access to compensation than ever before, and to more significant amounts of compensation.”

“This includes workers, who faced a number of hurdles in the past.”

“The Accident Compensation scheme is a win-win for workers and employers as workers can apply for compensation directly to ACCF and employers are no longer liable to pay compensation for injuries and deaths from employment accidents,” said Akbar.