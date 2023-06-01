Thursday, June 1, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

$48.9m paid out in accident compensation

The Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji (ACCF) has paid a total of $48,914,900.00 in compensation under the no fault scheme since 1 January 2018.

Of this $32,669,000.00 was for motor vehicle accidents, $15,207,900.00 for employment accidents and $1,038,000.00 for school accidents.

ACCF chief executive Parvez Akbar released these figures to the ACCF Board at their Board meeting on 30th May 2023 as part of management’s update.

He said ACCF has continued to receive positive feedback from satisfied applicants and 80 per cent of the total amount paid out would not have been paid if the applications for compensation were made prior to the introduction of the Accident Compensation Scheme.

“More accident victims now have greater access to compensation than ever before, and to more significant amounts of compensation.”

“This includes workers, who faced a number of hurdles in the past.”

“The Accident Compensation scheme is a win-win for workers and employers as workers can apply for compensation directly to ACCF and employers are no longer liable to pay compensation for injuries and deaths from employment accidents,” said Akbar.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Farmer arrested in Labasa drug raid...

A 43-year-old farmer was taken into custody by the Labasa Taskforce...
News

Lautoka man charged over false repr...

A 41-year-old man has been charged for allegedly making false repre...
Rugby

We’ve got to find our rhythm: Lewen...

Vodafone Fijiana 15s veteran skipper Sereima Leweniqila says they n...
Rugby

Fijiana secures World XV qualificat...

Vodafone Fijiana 15s side has qualified for the World XV after main...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Farmer arrested in Labasa drug r...

News
A 43-year-...

Lautoka man charged over false r...

News
A 41-year-...

We’ve got to find our rhythm: Le...

Rugby
Vodafone F...

Fijiana secures World XV qualifi...

Rugby
Vodafone F...

Fijian Drua to farewell 9 player...

Rugby
The Swire ...

Koroisau’s try not enough as Mar...

Rugby
A try from...

Popular News

FEO seals partnership with IDEA

News
The Intern...

No charges against Roko Ului

News
The Republ...

Veteran actor Vidyarthi marries ...

Entertainment
Veteran ac...

Political Parties submit List of...

News
All politi...

Rabuka to join regional leaders ...

News
Prime Mini...

Gavoka attends inaugural summit ...

News
Deputy Pri...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Farmer arrested in Labasa drug raid