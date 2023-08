Eight teams will participate in the 2023 RC Manubhai/Apco Coatings International Veterans Tournament in Nadi this weekend.

NZ Lautoka and Labasa Lions NZ are the two overseas teams participating.

The draws of the two groups were conducted in Suva today.

Group A has NZ Lautoka, Nasinu Legends, Rewa Masters and Legends FC Nadi while Group B has Labasa Lions NZ, Rewa Legends, JK Nadi and Nadi Masters.

The 3-day tournament kicks start at Prince Charles Park on Friday.