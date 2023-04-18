5-7 years to fix water infrastructure: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says it will take the Government five to seven years to fix the water issues currently affecting Fijians on a daily basis.

In a press conference, Rabuka said the Water Authority of Fiji in the meantime is providing band-aid solutions by carting water to affected areas.

Rabuka said rainfall the last 30 days has been very low also and is not enough to fill in the water dams that the Water Authority has.

He said they risk burning out the pumps if the water level is low and it continues to pump below level.

Rabuka said the Water Authority of Fiji should identify where pipelines are leaking and repair them, as it costs them or is lost revenue of about $40 million a year for the Authority.

However, the Water Authority of Fiji has indicated that it has spent over $300, 000 in the last three weeks to cart water to affected areas.

The Authority says it is now drawing water as far as Korovou Tailevu and Galoa to supply affected areas.