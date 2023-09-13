Wednesday, September 13, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

5-month old baby dies in home fire

A house fire in Bukuya Village, Navosa claimed the life of a 5-month-old baby yesterday afternoon.

According to Police, the baby was allegedly left alone in the home while a parent had gone to a nearby shop, when a fire believed to have started from unattended cooking, broke out, resulting in the tragic incident.

Police and the National Fire Authority are jointly investigating the matter and the element of negligence will also be investigated.

Parents and guardians are again reminded that accidents can occur at any given time, which is why children should never be left unsupervised.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Current State Land Act lacks merit:...

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga says due to challenges and difficult...
News

Fugitives wanted, not Grace Road Gr...

Minister for Immigration and Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua says that...
News

Parliament to debate Local Governme...

The Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2023 seeks to amend the Local...
News

3 appointments to Police Command gr...

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew has made three appoint...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Current State Land Act lacks mer...

News
Attorney-G...

Fugitives wanted, not Grace Road...

News
Minister f...

Parliament to debate Local Gover...

News
The Local ...

3 appointments to Police Command...

News
Acting Com...

Junior Kulas aim for strong star...

Football
After goin...

International Club Championship ...

Football
The Fiji M...

Popular News

Tavua gift Lions a win with own ...

Football
An own goa...

Leitch, Naikabula score in Chile...

Rugby
Fijian duo...

We’ve prepared well for Fiji, sa...

Sports
Wales Coac...

Baby Kulas re-drawn in tough gro...

Football
Fiji has b...

Bryan reveals his arrest in Okla...

Entertainment
The curren...

Wong scores as Roosters edge Sha...

NRL
Young Fiji...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Current State Land Act lacks merit: AG