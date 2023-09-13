5-month old baby dies in home fire

A house fire in Bukuya Village, Navosa claimed the life of a 5-month-old baby yesterday afternoon.

According to Police, the baby was allegedly left alone in the home while a parent had gone to a nearby shop, when a fire believed to have started from unattended cooking, broke out, resulting in the tragic incident.

Police and the National Fire Authority are jointly investigating the matter and the element of negligence will also be investigated.

Parents and guardians are again reminded that accidents can occur at any given time, which is why children should never be left unsupervised.