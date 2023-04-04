Wednesday, April 5, 2023
$500K approved for Girmit Day celebration

The Government has approved a 200 per cent tax rebate for entities that will provide cash donations to fund activities related to Girmit Day celebration.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Prof Biman Prasad revealed this in his Ministerial Statement in Parliament.

Prof Prasad said the Government has also approved $500,000 for the two-day Girmit Day Celebration, scheduled for the 12 and 13 of May.

He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will also reach out to the relevant donor agencies to solicit their support for this national initiative through direct financial contributions as well as in support in kind.

Prof Prasad said Girmit Day celebration will be a time for Fiji to understand the history and context of how indentured labourers from India to Fiji.

He added, the event will commemorate the many sacrifices and contributions our ancestors made to the country in terms of shaping the early economic landscape of our nation.

Government MPs , Charan Jeath Singh, Agni Deo Singh, Sashi Kiran together with the representatives from the Girmit Council, non-governmental institutions and representatives from Universities, are members on the National Committee on Girmit Day.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
