$50k boost for Flying Fijians

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians received a $50,000 financial boost from Merchant Finance Limited today.

Fiji Rugby Union administrator Simione Valenitavu confirmed that $10,000 is for the Flying Fijians Cardio Challenge as part of the WOWS Kids Fiji mission while the remaining $40,000 is for the Flying Fijians World Cup preparations.

While acknowledging the sponsor, Valenitabua said the funds collected through the Cardio Challenge will go towards the WOWS Kids Fiji.

“The Flying Fijians London to Boudreaux challenge has been completed. All the members of the team and management have done their part and now it’s time for the public to come on board and be part of this initiative.”

“This challenge was the players’ initiative and this is a way we can contribute to the worthy cause where children living with cancer can be treated.”

“We fully appreciate Merchant Finance for coming on board and it has come at the best time.”

Merchant Finance Limited manager unsecured personal loan Leonore Naivaluwaqa said they are glad to be part of this initiative.

“We just want to confirm from a corporate standpoint that we are put there to help the Flying Fijians Cardio Challenge.”

“The other is to help in helping the Charity for the WOWS kids. We are here to help the communities in such initiatives.”

Fiji will face Georgia in their next match in Boudreaux on 1 October.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
