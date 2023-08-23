$50k win eases Narayan’s financial burden

49-year-old Anand Narayan, who won $50,000 in Vodafone Fiji’s birthday month promotion, says the big cash injection will help ease his family’s financial burden.

Narayan bought a $10 Vodafone recharge to call his family in Fiji and overseas and didn’t know that it would reward him in a big way.

“I’m really happy and feel thankful to Vodafone for the win,” an overjoyed Narayan said.

“I buy recharge monthly to call and keep in contact with my family and friends. This was the first time I ever won something in my life and I feel very privileged.”

The Magruru in Ba resident, who is a mash welder operator at RC Manubhai Company Limited, said he never imagined winning such hefty prize money.

“When I heard the news I was really shocked. I just cut the line from Vodafone and they called me again and I cried out.”

“I never knew that there was any promotion that says we buy recharge and our name will be drawn.”

Narayan said he will deposit the money in his savings account and manage it wisely while keeping in mind the importance of fulfilling his family’s needs first.

“I told my children about the prize money and we could feel a sense of relief in running the household. I have five children and managing family expenses is very difficult because I’m the only breadwinner at home.”

“My children are in high school and in University so I will use this money for their education and also for their wedding in the near future.”

“Right now paying utility bills and buying groceries tops the list for me before I tend to spend money on other expenses.”