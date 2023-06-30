Friday, June 30, 2023
$51.7m allocated to Multi-ethnic and Sugar Ministry

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Biman Prasad arrives for the 2023-24 National Budget Announcement at the parliamentary complex in Suva.

The Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar Industry has been allocated $51.7 million in the 2023-2024 National Budget.

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad while announcing the Budget in Parliament revealed that $49.7 million has been allocated for the Sugar Industry and remaining $2 million is for the Multi-Ethnic Affairs.

From the Sugar industry budget, Prasad said $11 million will be used for sugar development in the country; $5.5 million will be for sugarcane farm drainage while the sugarcane guaranteed price of $85 per tone remains the same.

He highlighted that the Ministry of Sugar Industry has been working closely with its stakeholders to improve productivity and efficiency both at the farm level and at the mill.

The Ministry will continue with its subsidy program for fertilizer and weedicide including cane cartage support to farmers planting sugarcane around Rakiraki to ensure farmers are not burdened with the creasing costs of inputs.

He added the Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs was re-established in December 2022 to work pro-actively with the Indi-Fijians and other minority Groups in Fiji to promote cultural diversity and create a socio-economic inclusive society.

The Ministry will undertake preparatory works in establishing gas crematoriums that will be accessible by all Fijians to cremate their loved ones.

$500,000 will be used in building the Navua Crematorium.

The Ministry will also engage with the Fijian population by encouraging and organising cultural events and activities.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
