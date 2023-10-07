Saturday, October 7, 2023
NZ qualifies for Futsal World Cup

Photo Credit: OFC Media via Phototek

New Zealand won the OFC Futsal Nations Cup in Auckland today and will represent the Oceania region at the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan after a 5-0 win over Tahiti.

Stephen Ashby-Peckham’s 6th minute goal saw the Kiwis end the first spell with their tails up narrowly as the Tahitians were tough in the tackles and matched the pace and skills of the hosts.

Jordon Ditfort, Thomas Picken, Captain Dylan Manickum and Hamish Grey netted four goals in the second half to prove New Zealand’s worth and dominance throughout the week.

Meanwhile the Solomon Islands overcame Fiji 5-3 to claim the bronze medal.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
