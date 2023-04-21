Friday, April 21, 2023
5G network development works underway

Minister for Communication Manoa Kamikamica has announced that network providers have begun 5G network development and will take 6 to 12 months to complete.

Kamikamica said that 95 per cent of Fiji’s population is already connected to its 3G, 4G or 5G networks.

He said this is something that elevates Fiji in terms of communication and speed, but at the same time security aspects are being carefully looked at also.

“This is the way Fiji is heading, and Fiji is glad to take that leading role in the Pacific.”

The Deputy Prime Minister said Fiji is looking to install its own cables and serious consideration is being undertaken.

Kamikamica said this is apart from the Southern Cross cables, which it already has.

He added that the Government will make some new announcements on connecting up Fiji in the near future, which turns us into the technological hub of the Pacific.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
