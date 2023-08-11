7 Fijians in Wallabies World Cup squad

Wallabies Coach Eddie Jones has included seven Fijian players in his 33-member Rugby World Cup squad which was announced on Thursday.

Suliasi Vunivalu, Marika Koroibete, Samu Kerevi, Rob Valetini, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa and Langi Gleeson have all been included while long serving captain Michael Hooper and Quade Cooper have not been considered.

Hooper’s lingering calf injury has forced him out and lock Will Skelton will take over the captaincy role while halfback Tate McDermott serve as his vice-captain.