6 in hospital after separate accidents

Six people including a 2-year-old child are admitted in hospital after sustaining injuries in two separate serious accidents yesterday.

According to Police, the first accident happened in Serea Road, Sawani just after 4pm.

Two passengers and the driver sustained injuries after their vehicle veered off the road, and tumbled.

In the second report, two adults and a child are admitted in hospital after the vehicle they were traveling in veered off the Kings Highway near Tuvu in Ba.

As investigations into both accidents are continuing, Police are urging drivers to be safe and vigilant.