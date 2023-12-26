Tuesday, December 26, 2023
6-week break for Kaiviti Silktails

Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails are on a 6-week break after successfully concluding their pre-season training in Lautoka last week.

Coach Wes Naiqama said the players will take the much deserved break after a tough season and a much tougher pre-season which lasted for five weeks.

Naiqama said all 39-members of the squad gave their all in the training sessions and the good news that the team will feature in the Jersey Flegg competition in the new season motivated the players further.

He said it is vital they rest and return to camp all recharged and ready for the big season that lies ahead of us in Australia.

The team will have its first trial in February and the Silktails will play their inaugural match in the Jersey Flegg Cup against the West Tigers on 9 March.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
