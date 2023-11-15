Wednesday, November 15, 2023
6000 Fijians still in evacuation centres

The National Disaster Management Office says there are currently 180 active evacuation centres, providing shelter for over 6,000 individuals from approximately 986 households.

During a media conference, NDMO Director Vasiti Soko said in the Western Division, more than 34,000 people are taking shelter across 84 centres, while in the central division, 1,489 individuals are seeking refuge in 49 centres.

Soko said in the north, 1,011 evacuees are taking shelter in 37 centres, with 398 individuals seeking refuge in 10 centres.

She said these centres are predominantly located in schools and community halls.

NDMO has however reassured Fijians that there have been no recorded casualties, although a family in Wailoku, Suva, was impacted by a landslide.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
