Friday, October 13, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Four Ministerial portfolios reassigned

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has announced a strategic reassignment of ministerial portfolios.

Siromi Turaga is reassigned to the ministerial portfolio of Lands and Mineral Resources.

Filimoni Vosarogo is reassigned to the ministerial portfolio of the Attorney General & Minister for Justice.

Ifereimi Vasu is reassigned to the ministerial portfolio of Education and Aseri Radrodro is reassigned to the ministerial portfolio of Minister for iTaukei Affairs.

Rabuka in a statement said the reshuffle is intended to enhance governance, improve policy coordination, and further improve service delivery to the people of Fiji.

He said these strategic changes reflect the Government’s dedication to fulfilling its responsibilities to the people of Fiji and ensuring that the nation continues on the path to progress and development.

The ministerial reassignments will become effective Tuesday 17th October 2023.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Attacker Wale recovers, in doubt fo...

Solomon Islander Jackson Wale is recovering from injuries inflicted...
Football

Ba to play for Nakalevu’s grieving ...

Ba will play for midfielder Savenaca Nakalevu’s family when they ta...
Football

Veteran Codro ruled out of IDC semi...

Veteran utility Meli Codro will miss Suva's Inter District Champion...
News

Ro Teimumu appointed chair of TSLS

Ro Teimumu Vuikaba Kepa has been appointed the new Tertiary Scholar...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Attacker Wale recovers, in doubt...

Football
Solomon Is...

Ba to play for Nakalevu’s grievi...

Football
Ba will pl...

Veteran Codro ruled out of IDC s...

Football
Veteran ut...

Ro Teimumu appointed chair of TS...

News
Ro Teimumu...

Sexual crimes against minors rem...

News
Sexual off...

Juveniles charged with serious s...

News
Three juve...

Popular News

4 arrested for robbing cabbies i...

News
Four peopl...

Tonga ends WCup campaign with a ...

Rugby
Tonga ende...

Patience and self-belief was the...

2023 IDC
Ba coach M...

Rabuku is Acting DPP

News
Suva based...

Singh apologises for Loaniceva&#...

2023 IDC
Rewa coach...

Kumar joins Kulas for internatio...

Football
Australia-...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

2023 Skipper Cup U20 Final (Suva vs Naitasiri)