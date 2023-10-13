Four Ministerial portfolios reassigned

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has announced a strategic reassignment of ministerial portfolios.

Siromi Turaga is reassigned to the ministerial portfolio of Lands and Mineral Resources.

Filimoni Vosarogo is reassigned to the ministerial portfolio of the Attorney General & Minister for Justice.

Ifereimi Vasu is reassigned to the ministerial portfolio of Education and Aseri Radrodro is reassigned to the ministerial portfolio of Minister for iTaukei Affairs.

Rabuka in a statement said the reshuffle is intended to enhance governance, improve policy coordination, and further improve service delivery to the people of Fiji.

He said these strategic changes reflect the Government’s dedication to fulfilling its responsibilities to the people of Fiji and ensuring that the nation continues on the path to progress and development.

The ministerial reassignments will become effective Tuesday 17th October 2023.