67% Year 8 pass rate as results are out today

The 2023 Fiji Year Eighth Examination results recorded a 67 per cent  passrate, a 5 per cent increase from 2022.

In a statement, the Ministry of Education says a total of 19,084 students sat for the examination, recording a 67 per cent pass rate for 2023, compared to 62 per cent in 2022.

The Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro, said all Year 8 students will qualify for a place in Year 9 irrespective of their Year 8 results.

He has encouraged all students to continue to strive towards academic excellence, despite their results.

Radrodro has however urged parents, guardians and teachers to provide the necessary support to students on future endeavours.

Students can access their results through www.examresults.gov.fj with the respective student’s unique examination identification number, or can collect their results from their respective schools.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
