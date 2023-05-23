Tuesday, May 23, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

$7.1b for the Pacific, from the US

Pacific Island Forum

The United States Government has committed $7.1b to Pacific for the next 20 years, in its bid to strengthen its partnership with the Pacific.

This was revealed US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken while addressing the Pacific Island Leaders at the US Pacific Islands Dialogue in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea.

Blinken said that the United States plans to be among the founding partners to support the Pacific in establishing the new Pacific Resilience Facility to support investments in adaptation and resilience.

“The US will also commit more than $7.1 billion to the Freely Associated States over the next 20 years, and we’ve also included an enhanced South Pacific Tuna Treaty,” Blinken said.

“We have just completed negotiations on a new 10-year economic assistance agreement which will support livelihoods across the region; boost our cooperation on priorities areas – combatting illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.

“We’re advancing shared prosperity across our region by connecting American and Pacific companies and boosting trade and investment through new initiatives and new dialogue,” he said.

The Secretary of State also highlighted that the US has launched a new transportation partnership and strategic infrastructure initiatives, aimed at unlocking over $450 million in financing for clean energy connectivity and for digital infrastructure.

Blinken said that he was in PNG to listen to ideas and priorities to ensure that the US is a strong, reliable and effective partner in the Pacific Islands in the future that we are building together.

Pacific Islands Forum Chair and Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown reaffirmed their shared vision for a resilient Pacific region of peace, harmony, security, social inclusion, and prosperity.

The Prime Minister said that the Pacific is committed to bolstering Pacific regionalism, with a strong and united Pacific Islands Forum at its center.

“We will continue to work together to tackle shared challenges such as the climate crisis, to advance inclusive economic growth and social equity for the people of the Pacific, and to jointly advocate on shared priorities.”

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Minister laments death of Vatuwaqa ...

The Minister for Women and Children Lynda Tabuya says the death of ...
News

Six-year old drowns in picnic trip:...

A 6-year-old is the latest drowning victim following the tragic inc...
News

Taskforce to present progress repor...

The Bose Levu Vakaturaga Taskforce will present a progress report t...
News

Bau ready for historical GCC meet: ...

Bau Island is ready to host the first Bose Levu Vakaturaga and its ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Minister laments death of Vatuwa...

News
The Minist...

Six-year old drowns in picnic tr...

News
A 6-year-o...

Taskforce to present progress re...

News
The Bose L...

Bau ready for historical GCC mee...

News
Bau Island...

Raiwaqa health centre temporaril...

News
A burst pi...

No Fiji players in 7s Dream Team...

London 7s
No Fiji pl...

Popular News

Age is just a number for Kawaida...

News
38-year-ol...

Auckland City beats Suva, qualif...

Football
Defending ...

Rugby Australia and Tahs re-sign...

Rugby
Rugby Aust...

Gleeson, Nawaqanitawase to face ...

Sports
Two player...

Tavua returns to Muslim IDC afte...

Football
Tavua retu...

Serious crimes decrease by 34pc

News
Serious cr...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Lynda Tabuya
News

Minister laments death of Vatuwaqa teen