$7.1b for the Pacific, from the US

The United States Government has committed $7.1b to Pacific for the next 20 years, in its bid to strengthen its partnership with the Pacific.

This was revealed US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken while addressing the Pacific Island Leaders at the US Pacific Islands Dialogue in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea.

Blinken said that the United States plans to be among the founding partners to support the Pacific in establishing the new Pacific Resilience Facility to support investments in adaptation and resilience.

“The US will also commit more than $7.1 billion to the Freely Associated States over the next 20 years, and we’ve also included an enhanced South Pacific Tuna Treaty,” Blinken said.

“We have just completed negotiations on a new 10-year economic assistance agreement which will support livelihoods across the region; boost our cooperation on priorities areas – combatting illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.

“We’re advancing shared prosperity across our region by connecting American and Pacific companies and boosting trade and investment through new initiatives and new dialogue,” he said.

The Secretary of State also highlighted that the US has launched a new transportation partnership and strategic infrastructure initiatives, aimed at unlocking over $450 million in financing for clean energy connectivity and for digital infrastructure.

Blinken said that he was in PNG to listen to ideas and priorities to ensure that the US is a strong, reliable and effective partner in the Pacific Islands in the future that we are building together.

Pacific Islands Forum Chair and Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown reaffirmed their shared vision for a resilient Pacific region of peace, harmony, security, social inclusion, and prosperity.

The Prime Minister said that the Pacific is committed to bolstering Pacific regionalism, with a strong and united Pacific Islands Forum at its center.

“We will continue to work together to tackle shared challenges such as the climate crisis, to advance inclusive economic growth and social equity for the people of the Pacific, and to jointly advocate on shared priorities.”