7 foreigners registered for Fiji FACT

A total of seven foreign players have been registered to feature in the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT which gets underway at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Friday.

Defending champions Suva have registered Solomon Islander Marlon Tahioa in its final team, however his availability is still in doubt as he was named in the Solomon Islands national squad as well for their tour of Asia.

Ba has named Argentinean Carlos Raffa and Ni Vanuatu midfielder Claude Aru in its 22-member squad.

Aru’s availability is also in question as he has been named in Vanuatu’s Intercontinental Cup squad.

Tailevu Naitasiri has included Solomon Islanders Carlos Liomasia and Stephen Kwaitee.

Lautoka has named Nigerian striker Usman Omede in its squad while last season’s Inter District Championship finalist Navua has retained the services of Solomon Islands attacking exponent Jared Rongosulia.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
