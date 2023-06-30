Friday, June 30, 2023
$700k for new Police initiative

Government has allocated $700,000 in the 2023-24 National Budget for a new Police initiative to prevent crime.

The Police Beat Patrol will be introduced to strengthen surveillance in both urban and rural areas.

The Fiji Police Force in total has been allocated $183.7 million.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad while announcing this during his budget address in Parliament today said the allocation is increasingly focused on preventing cybercrimes and combating the distribution and use of illegal drugs.

Prof Prasad said the Force will receive an additional 100 Police Constables to boost its operations, where a sum of $2.3 million has been allocated.

He highlighted that $3 million is being allocated for the renovation and upgrade of Police quarters and Posts.

Also, the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) plays in maintaining the security, defence and supporting peace efforts around the world and has been allocated $103.1 million.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
