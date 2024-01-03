Be wary of imposters, LTA warns public

The Land Transport Authority is calling on members of the public to be wary of individuals allegedly posing as LTA officers and distributing vehicle transfer forms in public spaces.

The Authority has been made aware of this alarming issue, wherein some members of the public are being targeted by impostors disseminating LTA Transfer Forms and falsely presenting themselves as LTA officials.

Acting chief executive Irimaia Rokosawa said the fraudulent activity involved these impostors allegedly providing misleading information to unsuspecting individuals regarding permits and other related matters.

“The Authority is deeply concerned about the potential harm and misinformation that can result from such deceptive practices.”

“Authorised LTA officers do not distribute application forms on the streets or in public areas nor do they advise the public in open spaces to sign a transfer form unknowingly,” Rokosawa said.

“All legitimate LTA transactions and interactions take place within the secure confines of our 20 branches located throughout the country. The Authority is committed to conducting its operations transparently and responsibly, ensuring the safety and security of the Fijian public, and further condemn the actions of these imposters trying to make a quick buck through fraudulent means.”

To safeguard against falling victim to these scams, Rokosawa is urging all Fijians to exercise caution and remain vigilant when approached by individuals claiming to be LTA officers in public spaces.

“It is crucial to verify the credentials of anyone purporting to represent the LTA by requesting their official accreditation. Legitimate LTA officers will readily provide identification upon request,” he said.

Furthermore, the Authority is also advising the public not to accept or sign any transfer forms distributed by individuals in public places, as this is not a standard practice of the LTA.

“If you are approached by someone claiming to be an LTA officer in such circumstances, it is imperative to report the incident immediately to Police.”

“The LTA is working closely with law enforcement agencies to investigate these incidents and apprehend the individuals responsible for these deceptive actions.”

“The Authority is dedicated to ensuring the safety and trust of the public in its operations. Co-operation from the community in reporting any suspicious activities will greatly assist in curbing this fraudulent behaviour.”