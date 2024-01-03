Wednesday, January 3, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Be wary of imposters, LTA warns public

The Land Transport Authority is calling on members of the public to be wary of individuals allegedly posing as LTA officers and distributing vehicle transfer forms in public spaces.

The Authority has been made aware of this alarming issue, wherein some members of the public are being targeted by impostors disseminating LTA Transfer Forms and falsely presenting themselves as LTA officials.

Acting chief executive Irimaia Rokosawa said the fraudulent activity involved these impostors allegedly providing misleading information to unsuspecting individuals regarding permits and other related matters.

“The Authority is deeply concerned about the potential harm and misinformation that can result from such deceptive practices.”

“Authorised LTA officers do not distribute application forms on the streets or in public areas nor do they advise the public in open spaces to sign a transfer form unknowingly,” Rokosawa said.

“All legitimate LTA transactions and interactions take place within the secure confines of our 20 branches located throughout the country. The Authority is committed to conducting its operations transparently and responsibly, ensuring the safety and security of the Fijian public, and further condemn the actions of these imposters trying to make a quick buck through fraudulent means.”

To safeguard against falling victim to these scams, Rokosawa is urging all Fijians to exercise caution and remain vigilant when approached by individuals claiming to be LTA officers in public spaces.

“It is crucial to verify the credentials of anyone purporting to represent the LTA by requesting their official accreditation. Legitimate LTA officers will readily provide identification upon request,” he said.

Furthermore, the Authority is also advising the public not to accept or sign any transfer forms distributed by individuals in public places, as this is not a standard practice of the LTA.

“If you are approached by someone claiming to be an LTA officer in such circumstances, it is imperative to report the incident immediately to Police.”

“The LTA is working closely with law enforcement agencies to investigate these incidents and apprehend the individuals responsible for these deceptive actions.”

“The Authority is dedicated to ensuring the safety and trust of the public in its operations. Co-operation from the community in reporting any suspicious activities will greatly assist in curbing this fraudulent behaviour.”

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Woody excited to represent dad in C...

Woody Gollings, the son of Fiji men's 7s head coach Ben Gollings, s...
News

School dropouts a concern for Gover...

The Ministry of Educations says primary school dropout has ranged f...
News

FCCC hands over investigation repor...

An investigation report into the million- dollar wind turbine proje...
Football

Raheem confirms his stay in Ba this...

Fiji under 23 defender and Ba FC's golden boy, Mohammed Fataul Rahe...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Woody excited to represent dad i...

Rugby
Woody Goll...

School dropouts a concern for Go...

News
The Minist...

FCCC hands over investigation re...

News
An investi...

Raheem confirms his stay in Ba t...

Football
Fiji under...

Inflation surge to new 5.8%: RBF...

News
The Reserv...

Amrit top candidate for diplomat...

News
Fiji’s env...

Popular News

Drua mentor sets ambitious targe...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Boxer Avi reflects on year of gr...

Boxing
Amateur bo...

Need for deeper realisation: Deo...

News
Founder of...

Fuel and gas prices to fall from...

News
The price ...

Inflation surge to new 5.8%: RBF...

News
The Reserv...

There’s no power struggle,...

News
Prime Mini...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Woody excited to represent dad in Coral Coast