7s star Uluinasau to debut for Fijiana XVs

Fijiana 7s playmaker Reapi Ulunisau will earn her first cap for the Vodafone Fijiana 15s against Papua New Guinea in the Oceania Championship opener on Friday.

Head Coach Inoke Male has also made some significant changes to the side as he tests out all his players in the 32-member squad.

Prominent Fijiana 7s players Raijeli Daveua is back on the flanks and Ana Maria Naimasi is at the centeres.

Merewai Cumu will Captain the side.

Bulou Vasuturaga returns to the run-on squad at Loosehead prop, Keleni Marawa starts at Hooker and Ana Korovata at Tighthead.

Vice-captain Asinate Serevi pairs up with Mereoni Nakesa at lock while Fulori Nabura is named as the openside flanker with Daveua at the blindside.

Male has moved front-rower Bitila Tawake to number eight and in the backs, Setaita Railumu gets a start at fly-half with Luisa Tisolo moving at halfback.

Fijiana 7s captain Ana Naimasi will control the play from the midfield with Cumu and speedster Adita Milinia starting on the left wing with Raijeli Laqeretabua moving to the right.

Male has opted for experienced players on the bench, Litia Marama, Iris Verebalavu, Doreen Narokete, Sulita Waisega and Karalaini Naisewa up as replacements for front-rows and in the forwards.

Three fast-flowing utility backs Jennifer Ravutia, Wainikiti Vosadrau, and Vani Arei will provide further impact in the backline.

Fijiana will take on Papua New Guinea at 7:30pm at Bond University in Gold Coast, Australia.

Fijiana 15’s: Bulou Vasuturaga, Keleni Marawa, Ana Korovata, Asinate Serevi, Mereoni Nakesa, Fulori Nabura, Raijeli Daveua, Bitila Tawake, Setaita Railumu, Luisa Tisolo, Adita Milinia, Merewai Cumu, Ana Naimasi, Raijeli Laqeretabua, Reapi Ulunisau.

Reserves: Litia Marama, Iris Verebalavu, Doreen Narokete, Karalaini Naisewa, Sulita Waisega, Jennifer Ravutia, Wainikiti Vosadrau, Vani Arei.