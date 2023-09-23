Saturday, September 23, 2023
8 Flying Fijians yet to feature at RWC

Eight players from the 33-member Flying Fijians squad are yet to feature in the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

They are Fijian Drua Captain Meli Derenalagi, Peni Matawalu, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Iosefo Masi, Zuriel Togiatama, Vilive Miramira, Samuela Tawake and Jone Koroiduadua.

The Pacific Islanders have played two Pool C games so far.

They suffered a 32-26 loss to Wales in the opener and surged to a 22-15 victory over the Wallabies.

Head coach Simon Raiwalui says they are including their entire 33-member squad in the training sessions.

Raiwalui earlier highlighted that every player in the squad will be given the opportunity to feature for the country in the international arena.

Fiji will play Georgia next Sunday in Bordeaux.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
