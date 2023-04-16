Sunday, April 16, 2023
$80m new FNU campus, incomplete

The Fiji National University has spent an estimated $80 million on its Naiyaca FNU Labasa College, which is still not completed.

This has been highlighted by the Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro, while responding to the Review Report for the Fiji National University’s Annual Report 2020 in Parliament earlier this month.

Radrodro said there have been a lot of discussions made regarding the project, especially the amount of money that has been spent and given by the Government to the University to construct this Labasa Campus and to be touted as the hub of the academic learning in the Northern Division.

“I have been informed that the project was estimated to be around $80 million, and this is a multi-million dollar projects involving taxpayers money which has been spent and incomplete as of this stage.”

The Minister added that when projects like this on time, it tantamount to poor planning which resulted in the promises to the people of Labasa not being fulfilled, which therefore are delayed in trying to get their university.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
