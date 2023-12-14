Thursday, December 14, 2023
80pc promises delivered: Kamikamica

Deputy Prime Minister, Manoa Kamikamica says in the last 12 months, the People’s Coalition Government has delivered 80 per cent of promises made to the Fijian public.

10 days short, of when the Coalition Government was sworn in by His Excellency, the President, Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica told FijiLive that Fijians can expect their leaders to deliver and outperform on their duties.

Kamikamica said the other 20 per cent is trying to figure what the FijiFirst Government had done in the last decade or so.

He said they have another three years to restore Fiji to what it once was before or even better.

“It is no secret that in the last 12 months, all of us had to learn the job on the rope, and we are doing better in leading the country.”

“A lot of us are new to politics and this is our first stint.”

Kamikanica highlighted that in the current atmosphere, Fijians are allowed to openly criticise its Government on policies, performance and criticism.

He said Fijians do not have to be worried that someone will knock on their doors in the night or have them deported in the middle of the night.

“That’s the beauty of the current climate. Anybody can say anything, and we will listen and make the determination to absorb the information and make the necessary changes.”

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
