$81m in budget support for Fiji

Acting Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad and Australian Chargé d’affaires for the Australian High Commission, Stuart Watts, signed an agreement of $81 million as budget support for Fiji.

In a press conference, Prof Prasad indicated that the funds will be utilized in different areas where policy reforms are needed and that Government would identify sectors that needed special support in order to boost these areas.

“Our partnership between Fiji and Australia has strengthened over the years in a wide range of areas, including the areas of security, defence, health education, climate change, trade, economic cooperation and as well as security in the region.”

The Acting Prime Minister added that Australia has continued to be a supportive partner to Fiji, and this was evident when Fiji was faced with cyclones and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chargé d’affaires Stuart says Australia and Fiji share a deep and enduring relationship.

Stuart said that in the last three years over $290 million has been provided to Fiji as budget support which contributed to buffering the economic shocks caused by the pandemic and assisting in the Fiji’s recovery.

“Australia’s longstanding cooperation with Fiji includes support for the health and education sectors, support for private sector development, infrastructure development, assistance with humanitarian response, and government initiatives, among other bilateral and regional issues.

Watts added that the budget support would not have been possible without the many positive reforms the government of Fiji has undertaken and will continue to undertake.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist
