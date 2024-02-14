84pc yearly deaths linked to NCDs

84 per cent Fijians die annually due to the rise in Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs),and this has prompted the Government to list this as a National Emergency.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka while speaking at the launch of the National Policy on Healthy Catering for Government Ministries, revealed that more and more young people are succumbing to death because of NCDs, leaving behind children and their spouses to navigate their future on their own.

Rabuka said promising careers of some of our nation’s bright young minds have been cut short because of the epidemic of NCD.

“These losses are keenly felt by families, communities, the Vanua and as well as the Government where some serve. As a nation, we invest in our young people’s education, in their health, and in their careers in terms of scholarships.”

The Prime Minister said there is an active campaign within the Government to combat NCD nationwide from within the Civil Service, which will lead out all Fijians.

Rabuka added that this new policy will ensure that meals, snacks, and beverages, available to everyone at all Government facilities, are conducive to making healthier choices.

He said this policy is an important milestone in our response to the national emergency on NCD and build a healthier civil service, society and nation.