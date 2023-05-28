Sunday, May 28, 2023
$88.6m budget support for Fiji from Australia

The Australian Government has pledged an additional $88.6 million to the Fijian Government as budget support.

Cabinet approved the Direct Funding Arrangement with Australia for the Sustainable Growth and Resilient Budget Support Programme.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said for the last three fiscal years, the Australian Government has contributed a total of AUD $188.00 million to the Fiji Government towards the Fiji Sustainable and Resilient Budget Support Programme, to assist with Fiji’s economic recovery from the impacts of COVID-19.

Rabuka said the grant funding will be facilitated and finalized through the execution of the Arrangement approved by Cabinet.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
