9 Drua players named for WCup opener

Fiji Water Flying Fijians head coach Simon Raiwalui has named nine Fijian Drua players in his team for their Rugby World Cup opener against Wales on Monday.

Teti Tela replaces injured Caleb Muntz in the number 10 jumper.

Saracens star Eroni Mawi starts at loose prop head while Luke Tagi is at tight head prop and UK Based Royal Navy Officer Samuela Matavesi stages as the hooker.

Instrumental Frank Lomani is named at scrum-half and will pair Tela, while Isoa Nasilasila partners Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta in the second row.

The two flankers are Gloucester Rugby loose forward Albert Tuisue at the blind side and robust forward Lekima Tagitagivalu at the open side while evergreen strong Viliame Mata is named in his usual Number 8 position.

Bristol Bears talisman Semi Radradra and Captain Waisea Nayacalevu are the two centres as Salesitino Ravutaumada and Vinaya Habosi share wings and Ilaisa Droasese has been named at fullback.

Fiji will take on Wales at 7am in Bordeaux.

Flying Fijians: Eroni Mawi, Samuel Matavesi, Luke Tagi, Isoa Nasilasila, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Albert Tuisue, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Viliame Mata, Frank Lomani, Teti Tela, Vinaya Habosi, Semi Radradra, Waisea Nayacalevu (C), Salesitino Ravutaumada, Ilaisa Droasese.

Replacements: Tevita Ikanivere, Peni Ravai, Mesake Doge, Temo Mayanavanua, Levani Botia, Simione Kuruvoli, Josua Tuisova, Sireli Maqala.