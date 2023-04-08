Saturday, April 8, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

9 Fijians prohibited from entering the country

The current Integrated Border Management System used by the Immigration Department shows that nine Fiji passport holders who are overseas are prohibited from entering the country.

Home Affairs and Immigration Minister, Pio Tikoduadua stated this while responding to a written question during the Parliament session this week.

Tikoduadua said the number is anticipated to be higher, but due to inconsistencies, the system could not generate accurate data.

He also confirmed that according to the data disseminated using the system, 232 foreign nationals are also prohibited from leaving Fiji due to ongoing court cases and investigations.

Meanwhile 2371 Fiji passport holders are prohibited from leaving the country and reasons for the prohibition include TELS recipients, court cases, and companies not fulfilling tax compliance with Fiji Revenue and Customs Service, and not fulfilling Fiji National Provident Fund obligations.

 

 

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Sacrifice for the good of humanity:...

National Federation Party (NFP) Leader and Deputy Prime Minister Pr...
Rugby

Fiji makes shaky start in Singapore...

Fiji kicked off its campaign in the Singapore 7s with a hard fought...
Rugby

Rokolisoa stars in New Zealand’s op...

Fiji-born playmaker Akuila Rokolisoa starred in New Zealand’s impre...
Football

Lal bros set to feature for Fiji U2...

Marcus and Lachlan Lal, the sons of former national rep Jason Lal, ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Sacrifice for the good of humani...

News
National F...

Fiji makes shaky start in Singap...

Rugby
Fiji kicke...

Rokolisoa stars in New Zealand’s...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Lal bros set to feature for Fiji...

Football
Marcus and...

Actress Basu and husband reveal ...

Entertainment
Actor coup...

Director and Johnny Depp collabo...

Entertainment
French act...

Popular News

Fiji Airways cancels flights due...

News
Fiji Airwa...

Valetini scores in big Brumbies ...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Player rotation keeps Suva in to...

Football
Suva coach...

Fijiana Drua brace for tough War...

Rugby
Rooster Ch...

Trio to lead Fiji U15 in New Zea...

Football
Three play...

Strong Fijiana lineup for Warata...

Sports
Rooster Ch...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Sacrifice for the good of humanity: NFP