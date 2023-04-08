9 Fijians prohibited from entering the country

The current Integrated Border Management System used by the Immigration Department shows that nine Fiji passport holders who are overseas are prohibited from entering the country.

Home Affairs and Immigration Minister, Pio Tikoduadua stated this while responding to a written question during the Parliament session this week.

Tikoduadua said the number is anticipated to be higher, but due to inconsistencies, the system could not generate accurate data.

He also confirmed that according to the data disseminated using the system, 232 foreign nationals are also prohibited from leaving Fiji due to ongoing court cases and investigations.

Meanwhile 2371 Fiji passport holders are prohibited from leaving the country and reasons for the prohibition include TELS recipients, court cases, and companies not fulfilling tax compliance with Fiji Revenue and Customs Service, and not fulfilling Fiji National Provident Fund obligations.