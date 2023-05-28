Sunday, May 28, 2023
A call on the world to protect it’s oceans

Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka has reiterated Fiji’s commitment and leadership on the preservation of the world’s ocean.

Speaking at the 3rd World Climate Industry Expo in Korea, the Minister for Tourism said this is one of the most important tasks our nation has ever undertaken because our very culture, traditions, values and customs are inter-linked to the ocean which sustains our people.

Gavoka said Fiji believes that we cannot have a healthy planet without a healthy ocean – so it is important that we protect it for our own survival.

“It is our paramount interest to maintain a clean and healthy ocean to ensure that our Blue Pacific Continent remains a pristine tourist destination.”

The Deputy Prime Minister also highlighted Fiji’s intention to be the leading voice for more climate ambition and action, for the region and for climate-vulnerable countries everywhere.

Fiji has signed and ratified the United Nations Conventions on the Law of the sea, the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
