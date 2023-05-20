Saturday, May 20, 2023
A draw will be enough for Suva FC

Dave Radrigai of Suva FC controls the ball against Auckland City FC in the second Group A match of the 2023 OFC Champions League in Vanuatu. Auckland City FC won 3-1. Photo courtesy of OFC FB Page.

Fiji’s representative in the 2023 OFC Champions League, Suva FC will just need a draw against the Solomon Warriors in Vanuatu today to progress to the semifinals of the regional competition.

Both Suva and the Warriors have 3 points each but the Whites have a better goal difference.

The Babs Khan coached side thumped Samoa’s Lupe Ole Soaga 6-0 before falling against Auckland City 3-1 while the Solo Warriors lost 3-1 to City and registered a 3-1 win over Lupe Ole Soaga.

The all exciting Group A fixture to determine the second team to accompany the 10-times champion will commence at 4pm (Fiji Time).

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
