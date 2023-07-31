Monday, July 31, 2023
A lot has changed after OCL, says Khan

Suva Coach Babs Khan admits their performance dropped badly after their outstanding campaign in the OFC Champions League and the team is on a comeback trail after an impressive 4-1 win over Navua in the Digicel Premier League on Sunday.

Khan said a lot has changed since their outing in Vanuatu but he can now see some positives and improvement, especially in their goal scoring department.

“We really needed this win because we lost a lot of points in the past games where we had draws.”

“The boys have proven that we can always make a good comeback if the first half is not in our favor.”

Both teams were locked at 1-1 at half time and Khan said they increased the tempo of the game and executed the game plan well in the remaining 45 minutes of the match.

“This was one of the better performances after the OFC Champions League. The boys regrouped and we faced draws before we got one win and then we drew so we wanted this win.”

“We felt the team lacked rhythm in the first half and that’s one of the things we talked about in the change room. Once we managed to achieve that, the entire game changed in the second half and everything we planned worked in our favor.”

“Navua was a good side and they were fast so we just had to apply a little extra pressure on their defence which paid dividends to us.”

The Whites remain third with 26 points after seven wins, five draws and two losses.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
