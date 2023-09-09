Saturday, September 9, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

ABs lose RWC opener against France

The New Zealand All Blacks kick started its Rugby World Cup campaign with a humbling 27-13 loss to hosts France at a sold out Stade de France crowd on Saturday.

New Zealand made a late change as Captain Same Cane was ruled out due to a back injury he suffered in the final training session on Friday which saw Tupou Vaa’i coming in from the bench with Dalton Papali’i moving from blindside flanker to the openside as No. 8 Ardie Savea took over as skipper.

The All Blacks needed just 93 seconds to get on the scoreboard when Mark Telea collected a Beauden Barrett kick in the corner to score and silence the French supporters but Richie Mo’unga’s conversion attempt was unsuccessful.

Two minutes later, Full-back Thomas Ramos cut the score to 5-3 with a penalty after Papali’i was pinned at a breakdown.

In the 18th minute, Ramos put his side into the lead for a short while as Mo’unga responded with one to give his All Blacks an 8-6 lead.

New Zealand-born French tight-head prop Uini Antonio had the advantage at scrum time and won a penalty which Ramos slotted to make it 9-8 at half-time.

The visitors again made a quick start in the second half as Telea claimed his second try in the opposite corner from an original Savea chip kick but Mo’unga failed to convert.

The Les Blues got their first try in the tournament from Damian Penaud as fly-half Matthieu Jalibert found him in the same corner and Ramos’ touch-line conversion made it 16-13.

Things got worse for New Zealand two phases after the restart as winger Will Jordan was sent to the sin-bin for taking Ramos out in the air, with the momentum swung massively to the home side’s advantage with Melvyn Jaminet scoring their second try and Ramos landed two more penalties to seal the win.

France will take on Uruguay at 7am next Friday while New Zealand will play Namibia at 7am next Saturday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Drowning in Bua could have been avo...

Police say the two cases of drowning involving children were record...
News

Court order is clear disallows depo...

Lautoka lawyer, Wasu Pillay says his client Grace Road Group Fiji s...
Football

Nadroga upsets Suva, ends losing st...

Nadroga created a huge upset beating a star-studded Suva 2-1 in a D...
News

Kim in the custody of immigration d...

Grace Road Group Fiji senior director Daniel Kim is now under the c...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Drowning in Bua could have been ...

News
Police say...

Court order is clear disallows d...

News
Lautoka la...

Nadroga upsets Suva, ends losing...

Football
Nadroga cr...

Kim in the custody of immigratio...

News
Grace Road...

Review to realign development pr...

News
The review...

Justice Temo assumes role as Act...

News
In accorda...

Popular News

Players had the hunger to win: M...

Football
Tailevu Na...

Review to realign development pr...

News
The review...

Innovative CIRO project launched...

News
Save the C...

Suva, Nadroga to feature twice i...

Sports
Suva and N...

Pacific health crisis a concern,...

News
The Minist...

We want to win RWC: says Japan&#...

Rugby
Japan back...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Drowning in Bua could have been avoided 8: Police