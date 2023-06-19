Monday, June 19, 2023
Access to quality education is a priority: Radrodro

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says the Ministry is committed to providing quality education to all Fijian children.

Speaking during his official tour of schools on the island of Ovalau, Radrodro pledged the Coalition Government’s commitment to ensuring high quality of education and said the future of Fiji depends on the quality of education that we provide to our children today.

“The Government needs to ensure that our children have access to quality education that will equip them with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in life.”

He also took the time to meet school administers, parents and students last week.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
