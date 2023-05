A 40-year-old woman from Nabila Village in Nadi died after sustaining serious injuries in a road accident along the Queens Highway near Uciwai last night.

The accident happened after 6pm when the deceased whilst crossing the road was bumped by a vehicle driven by a 41-year-old man.

She was rushed to the Nadi Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The national road death toll currently stands at 38 compared to 12 for the same period last year.