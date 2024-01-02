Accident lands girl, 7, in hospital

A 7-year-old girl is admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva after she was hit by a minivan in Cunningham, Suva yesterday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations (ACPO) Livai Driu said the girl suddenly ran across the road in the midst of celebrating New Year with other children and was hit by the passing minivan.

He said New Year celebration is expected to continue throughout this week and is calling on all parents to monitor their children’s celebration.

“Our children will be the ones celebrating the New Year this week by splashing water amongst each other, beating of drums and swimming.”

There have been mishaps in the past years as a result of New Year’s celebration and a few people have been taken to task.

ACP Driu said as much as they want people to celebrate the New Year, safety should be the first priority.