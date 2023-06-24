Achary resigns from VNPF after found guilty

Former acting chief executive and general manager of the Fiji National Provident Fund (FNPF) Parmod Achary has resigned from the Vanuatu National Provident Fund (VNPF) on Friday.

This comes one week after his guilty verdict was announced by the Supreme Court of Vanuatu last Saturday.

Achary was found guilty of five counts of indecency without consent and other five counts of breach of the Leadership Code Act [CAP 240].

The Fijian national resigned ahead of a decision from the VNPF Board and confirmed to the Vanuatu Daily Post that he resigned to protect VNPF’s reputation.

“I resigned to protect the name of the institution. The institution is more important to me than myself. I have worked very hard to build the institution since I came to Vanuatu,” he said.

Achary initially resisted a request by the Minister of Finance to quit as GM. He said he later changed his mind and decided to step down following public pressure.

The minister responsible for VNPF, John Salong, said Achary resigning is the right thing to do.

“It’s his personal behavior that does not qualify him to be a leader and it’s only proper that he resign. He knows the right thing to do is to resign,” he said.

The VNPF Board appointed Achary as the GM in September 2017. He was reappointed in September 2020 for four more years, which ends next year.

A month after his appointment, VNPF declared an interest rate of 1.5% for its members, based on the previous year’s balance.