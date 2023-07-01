Achary’s successor applauds his contribution

Acting general manager of the Vanuatu National Provident Fund (VNPF) Richard Terry Edwin has applauded his predecessor Parmod Achary for taking the Fund to greater heights.

VNPF’s Manager for Financial Services and Member Benefits, Edwin takes over from Achary, who was found guilty by the Vanuatu Supreme Court of five counts of indecency without consent and five other counts of breach of the Leadership Code on numerous occasions between October 2020 and 2021.

Speaking to Vanuatu Daily Post, Edwin said: “Achary is a great mentor. If it wasn’t for him, VNPF would not be where it is today. We have been struggling along the way. He has taken VNPF from nowhere to where it is today and we are committed to taking it into the future.”

“He has given us a lot of confidence to do that. Regardless of his resignation, I have a lot of respect for him. The resignation is not easy for him and us, but the direction has been set and we will continue in that direction.”

Achary resigned last week amid public pressure.

He is also the former acting chief executive and general manager of the Fiji National Provident Fund.