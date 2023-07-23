ACP Driu calls for behavioral change

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations (ACP-O) Livai Driu says the biggest challenge faced by law enforcement continues to be the attitude and behavior of both drivers and pedestrians towards road safety.

He said this reflected in the high number of road deaths which now stand at 53 compared to 21 for the same period last year.

ACP Driu said the behavior of both drivers and pedestrians must change to prevent further loss of life and accidents occur because of complacency and the general poor attitude towards road safety.

Speeding for an example he says is one of the leading contributing factors towards accidents and fatalities, yet drivers continue to be booked for driving above 100km/hr.

ACP Driu said poor pedestrian behavior is also noted with great concern, where in some instances vehicles have to make way for pedestrians or simple measures like wearing bright clothing at night, are often overlooked and disregarded.

He stressed that accidents and fatalities are avoidable, if everyone adopts a change of mindset and attitude towards road safety, and understand that one’s failure to comply with road rules can and will have devastating consequences.