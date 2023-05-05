Act review is discriminatory, says Chaudhry

The Fiji Labour Party is calling on the Government to review the Immigration Act 2003 objectively, as the proposal as it stands is discriminatory.

FLP Leader and former Prime Minister Mahendra Chaudhry said the Government is calling for public submissions on its intention to review the Act to allow visa and permit exceptions for persons registered in the Vola Ni Kawa Bula and they that under Section 8 (1) (g) of the Act – a person registered in the Vola Ni Kawa Bula maintained by the Native Lands Commission under the Native Lands Act, enjoyed the right to enter, reside and work in Fiji without having to obtain a permit.

He said this right, however, was removed by the interim Bainimarama administration by decree in 2007.

“The Fiji Labour Party has no objections to this. But FLP submits that similar consideration should be extended to people of all other races born in Fiji who have acquired citizenship of another country but may wish to return, work or live in Fiji.”

“They should not be required to make an application and pay a hefty fee of $3500 to renew their Fijian citizenship.”

Chaudhry said the law should treat everyone equally and Government should deliver on its promises to be inclusive, and to institute fair, equitable and non-discriminatory policies.