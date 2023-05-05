Act review will reflect view of Fijians: Tikoduadua

Minister for Immigration Pio Tikoduadua says the review of the Immigration Act of 2003 will reflect the view of all Fijians and not just a particular group.

Speaking to FijiLive and responding to Fiji Labour Party Mahendra Chaudhry’s claim where he called the proposal discriminatory, because the Government is calling for public submissions on its intention to review the Act to allow visa and permit exceptions for persons registered in the Vola Ni Kawa Bula, Tikoduadua said that this is a public consultation process.

Tikoduadua said it is the prerogative of the Coalition Government is listening to everyone and not to just a certain group of people.

He said this was also brought out in one of the Cabinet meeting that it should not only allow visa permit exceptions for persons registered in the Vola Ni Kawa Bula, but also to all Fijians that were born in Fiji.

“I understand that the terms of reference of when the review started were not clear, however, I assure the Fijian public and also the former prime minister, that this matter that also ensures the rights of members of the community – who are descendants of the Girmityas, this is the spirit of the review and what is going to come out in the end.”

Tikoduadua said the proposed legislation is not discriminative in any way.