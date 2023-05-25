Thursday, May 25, 2023
Act with wisdom and compassion: Rabuka

PM Sitiveni Rabuka arrived at Bau Island for the opening ceremony of the Bose Levu Vakaturaga.Photo:Noa Biudole

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says he is adamant that the traditional leaders in the country will take refuge in the words of wisdom by the President of the Methodist Church and the words of wisdom of Fiji’s President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

Speaking to the media yesterday after the opening of the Bose Levu Vakaturaga on the chiefly island of Bau, Rabuka highlighted the core reason of the re-establishment of the Bose Levu Vakaturaga.

Rabuka said he hoped that the Bose Levu Vakaturaga will look into the welfare of the people of Fiji.

“What is it that the people of Fiji expect…they expect from the Bose Levu Vaka Turaga to act with wisdom and compassion, for it to be the source of all those things that we now have with the position of President. He is the fount of honour, the fount of mercy, and the fount of authority.”

He also said that the Bose Levu Vakaturaga will need to be a parallel institution that serves all people in this nation.

“I hope the GCC will be able to restore leadership in the indigenous community. It is my hope also that the decisions made will be translated into leadership that will alleviate the i-Taukei from poverty,” Rabuka said.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
