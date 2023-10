The Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, David Toganivalu has passed away.

It is believed he suffered a major cardiac arrest and took his last breath at his residence yesterday.

While protocols are being followed to officially announce the sad news, some family members have begun posting about the untimely passing away of Toganivalu.

Apart from the taking up the Acting DPP position, he was also appointed acting Commissioner of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC).