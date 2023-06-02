Action plan launched to prevent violence

Only together can we shape gender equality to reality where every individual can live a life free from violence and scrutiny and discrimination, says Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Professor Biman Prasad.

While officially launching the Fiji National Action Plan to prevent violence against all women and girls 2023-2028 at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva today, Prof Prasad extended his sincere gratitude to all women rights organisations and advocates, who dedicated themselves tirelessly to eliminating gender-based violence.

He said the Government of Fiji is grateful for the generous support they have received from the European Union, Government of Australia, the Government of New Zealand and UN Women, who are central to the Pacific partnership in eliminating violence against women and girls.

The 2023–2028 National Action Plan is the first of two five-year plans to establish the foundation for Government’s long-term commitment to prevent violence against women and girls in Fiji.

The Coordination and Implementation of the Action Plan will be led by the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, in consultation and partnership with stakeholders to address violence against all women and girls in all aspects of public and private life and across all levels of society.