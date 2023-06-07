Wednesday, June 7, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Additional $15.1M as budget support from NZ

The New Zealand Government has announced a further $15.1 million of climate change support for Fiji to respond to the impacts of climate change.

This was revealed by New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins during his meeting with his Fijian counterpart, Sitiveni Rabuka in Wellington.

Hipkins indicated they had an inspired discussion on how they can further cooperate on combating the effects of climate change, as it’s clear that it remains the single greatest threat to lives and livelihoods in the Pacific region.

“Many New Zealanders have experienced first hand through Cyclone Gabrielle the devastation it causes communities, and this additional funding will assist Fiji to deliver community-based climate adaptation and mitigation projects.”

The New Zealand PM said that climate change is an issue that everyone must face together, and their international climate finance commitment of $1.7 billion will help address the increased vulnerability climate change creates for economies, communities, food and water security, and ecosystems in the Pacific.

Also, the two leaders also exchanged views on a wide range of issues that are important to the two countries and region, including strengthening regional institutions, which have long served Pacific interests, as well as economic and security matters that are impacting the region.

However, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said that the Duavata Relationship Statement of Partnership is the platform from which they are able to approach issues of mutual interest and importance to Fiji and New Zealand, such as climate change, social well-being, regional security, and building economic resilience.

Rabuka said that the additional funding from New Zealand is very welcome as it will support Fiji to implement discrete projects in renewable energy, infrastructure resilience, climate policy, and capacity strengthening.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Govt will borrow to fund priority a...

Acting Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad says Government will o...
Fiji FACT 2023

Nasava geared up for first FACT

20-year-old Samuela Nasava is ready to don the Tailevu Naitasiri ju...
News

Option for by-election last resort:...

In the worst-case scenario, the Fijian Elections Office will conduc...
News

Katonitabua appointed non-resident ...

Fiji’s Non-Resident Ambassador to the State of Kuwait, Naipote Kato...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Govt will borrow to fund priorit...

News
Acting Pri...

Nasava geared up for first FACT

Fiji FACT 2023
20-year-ol...

Option for by-election last reso...

News
In the wor...

Katonitabua appointed non-reside...

News
Fiji’s Non...

Bobo names squad for Marist 7s i...

Rugby
Fiji 7s as...

Black Ferns name Kalounivale for...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Popular News

Nadi focuses on composure and ga...

Fiji FACT 2023
Nadi is fo...

Govt needs to be forward-thinkin...

News
Minister f...

Four new High Court judges sworn...

News
Fiji's jud...

Rabuka is a influential regional...

News
New Zealan...

Bill Cosby faces new sexual assa...

Entertainment
Bill Cosby...

$48.9m paid out in accident comp...

News
The Accide...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Govt will borrow to fund priority areas