Thursday, August 24, 2023
AG instruct officers to visit their district office

Attorney General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga has instructed the Government officers to visit their offices in districts.

Turaga highlighted this during his first official tour to Taveuni on Wednesday.

He stated it is important that department heads are aware of what the situation is on the ground, especially civil servants deployed to districts, in rural and maritime areas.

“When you are a leader, you must care for the people who work under your leadership.”

“Officers in charge should come and visit their offices in districts, so they know first-hand what the situation is on the ground, you cannot be sitting in your offices in Suva knowing what it is like in Taveuni if you have not been to Taveuni.”

He explained that because of the lack of awareness that the requests and needs of officers serving in these areas, are not prioritised.

“We should support our staff that are working in the districts, it can be lonely, some of them are away from their families, so whatever deal we have, we should provide for them.”

“There is the issue of transport, need for more staff, now when they make a budget submission next year, I am in a much better position because I am aware of what the situation is.”

Turaga applauded the civil servants for their services they continue to offer to the people on the island.

 

Artika Ram
Artika Ram
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
