AG meets with night club owners to iron out problems

The Attorney-General Siromi Turaga, Siromi Turaga met with nightclub owners and with the Fiji Police Force yesterday.

In a statement released, said the meeting  highlighted critical issues that surfaced since the recent closing of nightclubs operating hours at 1am under the Liquor Amendment Bill.

Also avenues of strengthened co-operation between the Fiji Police Force and nightclub staff were discussed.

The Attorney-General had thanked stakehklders at the meeting for engaging in the discussion and for raising matters that can improve the services delivery for the general public.

Last Friday, the Government enforced the new nightclub operating hours mandated for 5pm to 1am will come in to effect.

Turaga had earlier indicated that he had signed the Liquor (Amendment) 2023 Act commencement date.

These changes were approved by Parliament in July following the passing of the bill, which effectively removes the special zones that allows nightclubs, taverns and restaurants in designated areas of Suva and Nadi to operate from 5pm to 5am.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
